Holiday Happenings: Downtown Baltimore’s first-ever Peppermint Pop-Up

Sleigh on down to Baltimore’s first-ever Peppermint Pop-Up
BALTIMORE — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is set to hold its newest holiday event series, the Peppermint Pop-Up.

The three-day experience features holiday cocktails, photos with Santa, local vendors and more.

“For Thursday, Friday and Saturday we’re bringing DJs, music, drinks, a little mixology class and some s'mores. We’re bringing all of that,” says Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership.

The festivities takes place at Light Street Plaza from December 12-14.

Attendees can expect winter stilt walkers and an interactive bar where people can learn how to make peppermint-themed cocktails. Small business vendors and food trucks will also be on-site.

“This is about building the ecosystem and our ecosystem is built on small businesses, local businesses. The holiday is an excellent time to elevate and create a platform,” said Stokes.

Here's the Peppermint Pop-Up Lineup:

Thursday, December 12 - Girls Night Out (21+)

Friday, December 13 - Not So Silent Night (21+)

Saturday, December 14 - Family Night (all ages)

“Saturday is our family day, we’re going to have a penguin from the Maryland Zoo, Santa, all sorts of other fun things. All day stilt walkers. We’re talking about the party of the season,” said Stokes.

Find more information here.

