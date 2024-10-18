Christmas Village returning to Inner Harbor for 11th year

BALTIMORE — Christmas Village is returning to the Inner Harbor this year, officially opening on Thanksgiving.

The attraction had a "record breaking season" in 2023, said its organizers in a press release.

This year's festivities will take up more space than ever before, and have more vendors, an expansion of the new "Winter Wunder Bar," new Christmas cocktails and the addition of Christmas mocktails, more Glühwein (mulled wine) flavors, more "decorations, lights and vibes."

Also, the Christmas Village tree will move to Rash Field Park this year.

The event will have a sponsor for the first time - JPMorganChase, whose regional chairman Tim Berry said in a statement:

We are thrilled to support the Christmas Village in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor – a cherished tradition that brings joy and unity to visitors from near and far.

Previews of the event will actually start November 23, with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

A German Christkind (traditional fairy-like gift-giver) will arrive Nov. 30 by water, on the Majesty Vessel by City Cruises.

She'll arrive at 3:30 p.m. and a ceremony will start at 4 p.m.

Christmas Village will officially be open from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24, with closures on certain days.

There'll be almost 60 vendors, a carousel, a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, appearances by Gingy the Gingerbread Man

The central Glühwein Pyramid will have a large variety of German mulled wines, and there'll be extended outdoor seating on German Oktoberfest benches for visitors to enjoy the Pyramid.

New food offerings include a vegetarian and vegan Corn on the Cob, and the return of the vegan bratwurst due to popular demand.

The collectible boot mug is back in a new color, and the Village will have its first-ever line-up of signature holiday cocktails that includes alcohol-free options.

More information is available here.