The German Wine Village has returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for its third year, bringing an expanded selection of wines and local vendors to the popular seasonal event.

The organization behind Baltimore's German Christmas Village, which has been a holiday tradition since 2013, launched the wine-focused spring event in 2023. What began as a modest gathering has quickly grown into a significant attraction.

WATCH: German wine village returns to Baltimore for third year with expanded offerings German wine village returns to Baltimore for third year with expanded offerings

"Being back for a third year has been really, really great. We started out very small two years ago not expecting that many visitors like we do for Christmas Village," said Ipek Ivecan, marketing manager for German Wine Village.

The event has expanded from its initial offering of 20 different wines and 15 arts, crafts and food vendors to now featuring over 30 types of wine from around the world and 30 local vendors.

"With the local businesses and partners we have here, I feel like they add so much value to Wine Village," Ivecan said.

JD's House of Bacon has participated as a vendor since the event's inception. Owner Jean Colon has witnessed the event's growing popularity firsthand.

"I think every year it just keeps climbing like everybody keeps finding out. It's a small little spot so I know it's hard for a lot of people to find it but once people find it they come out," Colon said.

Robin Holmes, who opened her business Deddle's Donuts in 2016, appreciates being part of an event that's bringing life back to the Inner Harbor.

"I think we need that as a Baltimore because to have something going on down here I think we've been missing that, so I appreciate the German Wine Village for coming down and giving us Baltimoreans something to do downtown at the harbor," Holmes said.

Creating a community atmosphere is what keeps the organizers returning each year.

"And this is why we do it, this is why we do Wine Village. This is why we do Christmas Village is for the people here in Baltimore who have something to come back to every year and for it to become a tradition for them," Ivecan said.

The German Wine Village is open daily through June 1.

