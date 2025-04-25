Here's a look at what's happening this weekend!

Here's a look at your weekend planner.

1. Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show- Fri.-Sun.: The Annapolis Spring Sailboat show is back in downtown Annapolis! Boat gazers will have a chance to see new sailboats, meet with with boating clubs shop gear and more. It runs today until Sunday from 10 a-m until 5 p-m. at the city dock. Parking will be limited to one of the regular city garages: you have the choice of Hillman, Knighton, Gotts court, or park place. the free downtown “Magenta'' shuttle will travel between west and main streets throughout the day on all three days of the show. Tickets are available here.

2. See Beyond Festival- Sat.: Join the Maryland school for the blind for their fourth annual see beyond festival. There will be food trucks.. live music.. and a chance to participate in activities such as blind soccer and beep baseball. The fun kicks off 11 a-m and goes until 3. The festival is free to attend.

3.Kidstock 2025- Sun.: Even though earth day is over, we should always celebrate how great earth is! You can do that this weekend at the Waldorf School of Baltimore's Kidstock Community Concert this Sunday! this year's headline is Latin Grammy award winning children's musician mister g... along with food.. and fun activities. all of the fun starts bright and early at 9 a-m and goes until noon..

You'll want to pre-order your tickets online now ,day of prices are 10 dollars.

4. Candlelight Concerts: Best of Hip-Hop-Fri.: Enjoy the smooth sounds of classic hip-hop hits by the candlelight at the Grand Baltimore. Songs from OutKast, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill and more. Seating is assigned on a first come, first serve basis. People attending must be 8 years or older. Tickets are selling out fast, you can buy themhere.

5. Cole Porter's Anything Goes- Fri.-Sun.: Hagerstown Community College students will be performing the musical "Anything Goes" this weekend! The story follows a group of passengers on a boat who get into a series comical adventures. Performances for tonight and tomorrow will start at 7 p.m.. Sunday's performance starts at 2 p.m. in the HCC's Kelper Theater. Get your tickets here.

