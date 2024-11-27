Heavy Seas Beer marks its 29th Anniversary in Maryland with a day-long celebration

HALETHORPE, MD — For 29 years Heavy Seas Beer has called Maryland home, and they plan to celebrate with a big party, and you're invited!

“We’re excited to celebrate 29 incredible years,” said Hugh Sisson, founder of Heavy Seas Beer. “This anniversary isn’t just about honoring nearly three decades of great beer - it’s a heartfelt thank you to our fans and supporters who’ve been with us on this journey.”

A journey that started in 1980 in South Baltimore and grew to something much larger in Halethorpe.

The anniversary event is Saturday, December 7th at Heavy Seas Beer at 4615 Hollins Ferry Road.

You can get a ticket for the VIP experience, but you can also get in for free but don't come empty-handed. While this is a celebration for Heavy Seas, it's also a chance for the community to give back.

There will be two donation drives at the event to support local causes. They'll be collecting non-perishable food items for LARS Holiday of Hope Program and pet supplies for Dogs of Charm City.

