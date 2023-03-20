2023 Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival flying over to Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is officially moving to Harford County this summer.

In years past, the festival was held in Talbot County at Triple Creek Winery.

On Monday Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air was chosen as the festival's new home.

“When we evaluated where the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival should be, there really wasn’t any question that Harford County was the answer,” said Alex Spies, Founder of the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival. “The value Harford places on preserving their agricultural heritage and support for agritourism was a natural fit with our mission. The support from Visit Harford, Harford Economic Development, Cedar Lane Sports Foundation and the ag community has been tremendous.”

This year's three-day event will be held August 4-6. Dozens of vendors will set up shop along with plenty of food and entertainment.

For tickets and more information, click here.

