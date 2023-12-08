Go check out Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — It's the captivating love story, lavish couture and of course all of the songs you can't help but sing along to, all brought to life on stage.

Moulin Rouge the musical is in full swing at the Hippodrome Theatre now through December 17.

The show features more than 70 songs. If you're a fan of the 2001 film, you'll recognize a few classics like "Lady Marmalade." But there's also a mashup from artists like Adele, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner and Brittney Spears.

We caught up with the two leading cast members who call this a full circle moment for their careers. Christian Douglas who plays Christian grew up in Towson and studied opera at the University of Maryland.

"I remember hearing shows coming to the Hippodrome thinking this was an unattainable thing and now to be playing here and getting the lead role is really special," Douglas said.

"I originally auditioned for this in my 20s and now I’m in my 30s, I lived a lot of life so now coming at the material everything felt different in my body, and I’m like 'oh wow timing is everything,'" Gabrielle McClinton said.

McClinton originally auditioned to be in the ensemble when the production first started, didn't land the role, tried out a few more times, but finally, about six years later, she got her big break.