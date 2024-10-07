Giant pumpkins are back in Annapolis as fall festivities get underway!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If you head to downtown Annapolis you may see something different, giant pumpkins, and we mean really big.

It's part of The Downtown Annapolis Partnership Great Annapolis Pumpkins.

These pumpkins are so big (how big?) forklifts were used to place them in various locations in the city.

“Many visitors that see these giant pumpkins in Annapolis are surprised to find out they are real, as they have never seen a pumpkin in person this large before,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Everyone wants their picture taken with them and loves to share their pictures on social media.”

The pumpkins, grown by farmers in the mid-Atlantic region, can be found along Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, West Street, and Compromise Street.

The pumpkins will be carved by professionals on October 28 and 29. Anne Arundel County's food artist Nancy Baker, will be one of the pumpkin carvers. She has been featured on “Halloween Wars” and “Road to Halloween Wars” television series. Nancy’s food carvings have also been done for Disney Marvel, Bush Gardens, Sea World, Hello Fresh, and the National Zoo. She is also a local high school teacher in Edgewater.

“Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County presents the Great Annapolis Pumpkins, which is a free fun outdoor experience to get out and enjoy the fall season in the Annapolis area,” said Evans. “The giant pumpkins are a great starting point for friends and family to begin enjoying a full month of fall activities in the area.”

There are a bunch of events happening in Annapolis this fall, so a lot of opportunities to come downtown and snap a photo with some great pumpkins.

Major Downtown Annapolis Fall Events include:



October 10-14 Annapolis Sail Boat Show

October 19-Nov 2 Scarecrow Stroll

October 20 Maryland Ave Fall Festival

October 25 Pumpkin Walk at Harwood Hammond House

November 1 Annapolis Night Market

November 3 First Sunday Arts Festival