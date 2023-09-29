Ghost Hunt Day celebrates historic hotel, supporting nonprofit "There Goes My Hero"

BALTIMORE — When the historic Lord Baltimore Hotel hosts this year’s Ghost Hunt Day celebration, they’ll be helping a local nonprofit in their effort to save lives.

This year, the hotel selected the “There Goes My Hero” organization which supports people and families who’ve been impacted by bone cancer.

There Goes My Hero executive director, Mary Kay DiUealdo, talks about the impact the organization is able to make for families facing a tough time with the disease.

“We have a fund through Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland that helps pay for the unanticipated cost of treatment,” she said.

For that very reason, Lord of Baltimore Director of Sales and Marketing, Lee Johnson-Lowe, believes they are the perfect organization to support with their 2023 Ghost Hunt Day event.

“The big thing I love about the Lord Baltimore, [is] it’s always been here for the community, so we do a lot of community outreach a lot of philanthropic work,” Johnson-Lowe said.

The event has also gathered a lot of support from fans who believe in paranormal experiences. That’s where the ghost hunters from the “Get Haunted” team come in.

WMAR

Get Haunted co-owner Rob Stachowicz and lead investigator Terry Rodgers are bringing the ghost hunting experience to all of the visitors who will converge on the 95-year-old hotel, that is considered one of the most historic hotels in America, to take part in celebrating the spooky holiday.

“It’s that unknown that’s out there that everybody’s always wondering: ‘what happens after death?’ and that’s why I got into it because I’m curious,” Rodgers said.

However, as much as they enjoy interacting with paranormal believers, they get a special satisfaction from surprising the non-believers.

WMAR

“This event tends to draw in people who are not hardcore paranormal fans,”Stachowicz said.

Stachowicz says they’ll spend at least some of the time debunking certain paranormal rumors and theories, but they always get a kick out of catching people on their heels.

“If somebody comes in, especially a skeptic and they walk out of here going ‘I can’t really explain that’s it’s a win for us.”

There will be four separate ghost hunting activities at different sections of the hotel.

The event is Saturday, September 30, from 8 p.m. to midnight. 100% of the ticket sales go to There Goes My Hero.

Get your tickets to attend “The World’s Largest Ghost Hunt”HEREYou can also add to your experience and get a discounted rate to stay in the Lord Baltimore. Make reservations here.

