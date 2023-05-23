Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

'Get Rich or Die Tryin' as 50 Cent is coming to CFG Arena in September

Pacers Kings Basketball
José Luis Villegas/AP
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Pacers Kings Basketball
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 12:37:32-04

BALTIMORE — 50 Cent recently announced the tour dates for his "The Final Lap Tour," a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin. One of those dates includes a stop in Baltimore.

He's scheduled to perform at CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, September 19.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning on May 24 and general on-sale will begin on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature support from artists Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

To buy tickets, clickhere.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices