'Get Rich or Die Tryin' as 50 Cent is coming to CFG Arena in September

BALTIMORE — 50 Cent recently announced the tour dates for his "The Final Lap Tour," a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin. One of those dates includes a stop in Baltimore.

He's scheduled to perform at CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, September 19.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning on May 24 and general on-sale will begin on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature support from artists Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

To buy tickets, clickhere.