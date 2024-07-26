Fun happenings this weekend around town

BALTIMORE — Another weekend filled with summertime entertainment.

Good vibes, good food and good drinks at Friday nights live this summer.

This free event is put on through the Downtown Partnership on the fourth Friday of every month through September at Center Plaza in Baltimore.

This Friday's concert features Rufus Roundtree and Da B-more Brass Factory.

The band stopped by Good Morning Maryland to give a sneak peek of their performance earlier this week.

The most delicious week of the year comes to an end this weekend.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the area's oldest and largest promotion of Central Maryland's best dining establishments.

Black Restaurant Week also ends this weekend.

The campaign travels all over the country spotlighting African American-owned cuisine.

Over the past two weeks the event has encouraged people to support these locally owned restaurants and help them gain some momentum.

They've got the beat...80s female pop rock will be on full display Saturday night.

The Bangos are an all-female tribute band to the Bangles and the Go-Gos, celebrating the magic of the 1980s at Rams Head.

A Baltimore non-profit is giving young people the chance to show off their talents.

The "Save a Youth, Stop the Violence" coalition has organized a talent show this Saturday at the Shake and Bake Family Fun Center on Pennsylvania Avenue.

You're going to need a bigger blanket...the 1975 classic that scared people out of the water will be on the big screen at Reynolds Tavern.

It's part of their Dinner and a Classic outdoor screening event.

Every Sunday they screen a classic for free. Movie starts around 8:15 or when it's dark.