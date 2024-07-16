Nationwide Black restaurant campaign going for 'More Than Just a Week' in 2024

BALTIMORE — Black Restaurant Week 2024 is in full swing. The campaign that travels all over the country spotlighting African American-owned cuisine along with other culinary talents.

The partnership, that originated from the founders in Houston and Atlanta, has been impacting the Baltimore shedding the spotlight on African American cuisine and business owners. During the event, people are encouraged to support these places of business and help them gain some momentum.

Berries by Quicha Some custom designs from Berries by Quicha including salted carmel, birthday cake and red velvet flavors

"Berries By Quicha" a gourmet chocolate strawberry shop, has participated in the years past. Owner, Quicha Brown, is not only featuring some of her treats as part of the celebration; she's also playing a role in helping draw some positive attention to the other restaurants participating.

Quicha Brown//Berries by Quicha Many celebrties support Berries By Quicha

(Michael Bloomberg, Barack Obama, Rickey Smiley and Sinbad)

"If you bring in a receipt from any participating in Black Restaurant Week during Black Restaurant Week, you’ll get 20 percent off a half a dozen or more here," Quicha said.

The campaign is running through Sunday, July 28.

You can find the full list of restaurants, food trucks and culinary artists who are taking part in Black Restaurant Week HERE.

Watch the video to see Quicha's interview with WMAR-2 News as she talks about the journey of her business on the road to its 10th anniversary and the ups and downs that led to her family being a major part of Berries by Quicha.