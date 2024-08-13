Full schedule released for 143rd Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. — Maryland State Fair has released a full schedule of events when it returns for its 143rd year later this month.

The fair will take place over three weekends - Aug. 22-Aug. 25, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, and Sept. 5-Sept. 8. On Thursdays, gates open at 5 p.m. On Friday through Sunday, and Labor Day Monday, gates open at 9 a.m. There's no admission after 9 p.m., and anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older after 6 p.m.

WMAR's own anchor Megan Knight and meteorologist Stevie Daniels will be competing in the Undeniably Dairy Celebrity Milkshake Contest at 10 a.m. on August 30.

General manager Andy Cashman said in a statement:

We are pleased to host the Maryland State Fair this summer with thousands of talented individuals and fun-loving fairgoers participating from Maryland’s great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores. Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime.

The fair's Live!ON TRACK! Concert Series will be headlined by Big Time Rush (with special guest Crash Adams) and Taylor Swift tribute band "Let's Sing Taylor."

New events this year will include a mullet hair contest (participants only have until Aug. 15 to pre-register!), remote-control motor car racing, puppy yoga, a "Wolves of the World" exhibit (with the world's only traveling wolf pack), and "Zoltar" fortune-telling machine - for those who remember the Tom Hanks movie "Big."

There will also be new food vendors in the Maryland Foods Pavilion and the Midway.

They include Althea’s Almost Famous Taste of Jamaica; Crispy Chicken; Five Star Sausage; Get BAKED Food Trolley; Mountaineer Meat Smokers; Rita’s Italian Ice; Tiffany’s Gourmet Roasted Corn; and Vocelli Pizza.

Other new offerings include a "Meet A Farmer" to answer questions about the farming world in the U-Learn Farm at the Cow Palace, a College Night Thursdays Special (with half-off admission for college students) and Senior Day, with free admission for seniors on Aug. 24.

Many events are back by popular demand, including Animal Bedtime Stories every Saturday night (with the first 50 children getting a free book), Birthing Center, Celebrity Milkshake Contest, a daily beer garden, the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest, and a New Fair Food Competition.

There'll be glassblowing, metalsmithing, and woodcarving demos; a Pretty Bird Paradise; professional bullriding and cowgirl barrel racing; Swifty Swine Racing Pigs; Transforming Robocars in Kiddie Land; and horse pulling competitions.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 62 and up, $10 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children age 5 and under. Rides are individually priced.

More information is at marylandstatefair.com .