Big Time Rush announced as headliner for the Maryland State Fair concert series

TIMONIUM, Md. — Mark your calendars! Big Time Rush will headline the 2024 Live! ON TRACK! Concert series at The Maryland State Fair. Crash Adams will be the opening act.

The concert is presented by M&T Bank on the High's Main Stage on Saturday, September 7.

The group became popular in November 2009 with their show of the same name on Nickelodeon.

After 4 years, they went their separate ways but came back together during the pandemic to perform a socially distanced performance of their hit 'Worldwide.'

The group went on a sold-out Forever Tour starting in 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23. You can find a link to buy them here.

The Maryland State Fair kicks off August 22 and runs for 3 weekends. The dates are August 22 - 25, August 29 - September 2, and September 5 - 8.