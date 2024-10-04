Experience Fall fun with alpacas at this family owned Carroll County ranch

FINKSBURG, Md. — In Finksburg there's a farm that's home to more than 100 furry and friendly alpacas.

"We started out with a herd of 20 and grew quickly to over 100," said Yussy McManus, co-owner of Black Barn Alpacas. "I heard once, alpacas are like potato chips. You can't just have one,"

Black Barn Alpacas is run by Yussy and her partner Travis. The couple lives on a ranch overlooking the animals, while operating a breeding program focused on producing show-quality or “typey” black and gray alpacas.

Kara Burnett, WMAR

"We went on a tour and immediately fell in love with them," Travis tells us. "We had about 16 acres of land in Texas and then got hit with Covid. We didn't know what to do with it, so we decided on alpacas."

This season Black Barn is hosting its very first Fall ‘AG’tivities event with hayrides, pumpkins, and of course alpacas.

"We have a bunch of activities this month, a pumpkin patch, an awesome slide, corn hole. So a lot of alpacas, alpaca feeding and games," said Yussy.

Kara Burnett, WMAR

Guests are encouraged to BYOB with a blanket and enjoy the ranch scenery.

The farm is open Wednesday through Sunday, through October 31.

"It's about 2 hours of chilling out, relaxing, getting the heart rate and blood pressure down," said Travis.

Visit here for tickets and more information.

