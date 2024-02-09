Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore for "Find Your Hero" Tour

BALTIMORE — Disney On Ice is bringing its magic back to Baltimore to captivate fans with a night full of fun with their favorite characters. The "Find Your Hero" Tour promises to be an adventure that shows audiences "what it truly means to be a hero" with the help of Mickey Mouse and the many other friends from the Disney Kingdom.
They plan to take families through a journey through some of the timeless stories, such as The Little Mermaid and Rapunzel, along with some of the more modern tales like Frozen and Encanto.
The show brings these characters to life through "cutting edge figure-skating" with high flying jumps, eye-catching costumes and special effects they say "your family will treasure forever."
Disney performer and Ellicott City native, Tess Terpos, talked with Good Morning Maryland about her experience as a cast member and what it means to be a part of bringing this show to life in front of her home crowd.
Check out the video to see her interview along with Sari Behr who plays "Belle" and Denis Korline who plays "Prince Adam" from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.
SHOWTIMES/DATES:
- Thursday: Feb. 8, 7pm
- Friday: Feb. 9, 7pm
- Saturday: Feb.10, 10:30am, 2:30pm, 6:30pm
Sunday: 10:30am, 2:30pm, 6:30pm
WHERE: CFG Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St.
Tickets are available at the Box Office or you can purchase here.