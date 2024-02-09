Disney on Ice returns to Baltimore for "Find Your Hero" Tour

BALTIMORE — Disney On Ice is bringing its magic back to Baltimore to captivate fans with a night full of fun with their favorite characters. The "Find Your Hero" Tour promises to be an adventure that shows audiences "what it truly means to be a hero" with the help of Mickey Mouse and the many other friends from the Disney Kingdom.

Newsome, Randall Randall Newsome goes behind the scenes of the performance and tries on costumes with ensemble performer Tess Terpos

They plan to take families through a journey through some of the timeless stories, such as The Little Mermaid and Rapunzel, along with some of the more modern tales like Frozen and Encanto.

Randall Newsome Disney on Ice performers, Sari Behr (Belle) and Denis Koreline (Prince Adam) from Beauty and the Beast

The show brings these characters to life through "cutting edge figure-skating" with high flying jumps, eye-catching costumes and special effects they say "your family will treasure forever."

Disney performer and Ellicott City native, Tess Terpos, talked with Good Morning Maryland about her experience as a cast member and what it means to be a part of bringing this show to life in front of her home crowd.

Newsome, Randall Tess Terpos, Ensemble performer and Ellicott City native chats with Good Morning Maryland anchor Randall Newsome ahead of her performance for the home crowd in CFG Bank Arena

Check out the video to see her interview along with Sari Behr who plays "Belle" and Denis Korline who plays "Prince Adam" from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

SHOWTIMES/DATES:



Thursday: Feb. 8, 7pm

Friday: Feb. 9, 7pm

Saturday: Feb.10, 10:30am, 2:30pm, 6:30pm

Sunday: 10:30am, 2:30pm, 6:30pm WHERE: CFG Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St.

Tickets are available at the Box Office or you can purchase here.

