FREDERICK, Md. — Dill Dinkers is coming to Frederick this summer.

The new 18,400 square foot indoor pickleball facility will be based out of a new industrial building at 3950 Dartmouth Court.

Ruppert Properties

It's the third Dill Dinkers location to open in the past couple years.

Last May they opened in Finksburg, following a 2022 launch in Columbia.

Pickleball continues to be one of the nation's fastest growing sports in popularity.