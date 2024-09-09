Dessert Festival to showcase Fed Hill's "sweet tooth"

BALTIMORE — The heart of Federal Hill will be the headquarters for the neighborhood's first Dessert Festival later this month - officially dubbed "Sweet Tooth Saturday."

Longtime boutique Pandora's Box is hosting the Sept. 28 event, along with Federal Hill Main Street and Baltimore Main Street.

The chic and sassy boutique said:

This community event is designed to celebrate all things SWEET in Federal Hill and highlight the fact that Federal Hill is the Mecca of desserts in Baltimore City.

The event will feature a variety of desserts from vendors that include Codetta Bake Shop, Midnight Confections, Afters, and Buns & Roses Chimney Cakes, among others.

There will also be live music, free face painting, balloon art, contests and mini cake decorating.

Sweet Tooth Saturday will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, at 50 E. Cross Street (at Light Street).

