Shop Small with Stevie: Pandora's Box Boutique

FEDERAL HILL, MD — Pandora's Box Boutique off E Cross street in Federal Hill is a woman-owned shop that is filled with the latest trendy gift items. This shop has everything from candles, tea towels, pillows, mugs, cards, many Baltimore-themed items and so much more!

Owner, Monesha Phillips, who is very involved in the community, strives to empower and inspire others through her products. She is a proud supporter of other creators and women-owned businesses. A lot of the merchandise in her shop gives back to various charities. Her mission is all about spreading happiness throughout the community.

To learn more about Pandora's Box Boutique, visit their website!

If you have a business you would like Meteorologist Stevie Daniels to highlight, send her an email to stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media:

Facebook: StevieDanielsWX

X: StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: stevie_daniels_