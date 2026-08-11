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Dave Matthews Band announces November Baltimore concert

Dave Matthews Band to headline 'Concert for Charlottesville'
Mike Coppola
<p>Recording artist Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the DirecTV and Pepsi Super Thursday Night featuring Dave Matthews Band at Pier 70 on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)</p>
Dave Matthews Band to headline 'Concert for Charlottesville'
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BALTIMORE — Like Ants marching, the Dave Matthews Band is heading to Baltimore this fall.

The two-time Grammy winning band will takeover CFG Bank Arena on November 10.

DMB is known for smash hits like 'Crash Into Me,' 'The Space Between,' 'Satellite,' and 'Where Are You Going.'

They're no stranger to Maryland either.

In September the band returns to Ocean City to participate in the Oceans Calling festival for their second time in as many years.

Less than a month later they'll head to Howard County's Merriweather Post Pavilion for the Power to the People Festival.

Tickets for the Baltimore show go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10am.

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