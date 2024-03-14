Colombian naval ship stopping by Baltimore

BALTIMORE — We just had a majestic Peruvian naval ship come into town, drawing long lines of people to the Inner Harbor.

Now another South American ship will dock at the Harbor, starting Friday.

It's called the A.B.C. "Gloria" naval training ship, and it's a "floating ambassador" from Colombia.

Like the Peruvian B.A.P. Union, the Gloria has been traveling the globe lately. It dates to 1966 and became a three-mast sailboat.

The ship will arrive in Baltimore at 8 a.m. March 15. It will be moored at 401 Light Street and will be open for public tours and exhibitions until Monday, March 18.

The ship has 73 students onboard, plus Max, the ship's Belgian Malinois mascot.

The welcoming ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags to show support. A farewell event will also take place at 5 p.m. March 18.

The ship will be open for exhibits from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18.