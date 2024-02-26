Rare Peruvian "tall ship" coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A rare "tall ship" from Peru will be sailing into Baltimore's Harbor this week.

The BAP Union is Latin America's largest and fastest sailing ship, reported the Peruvian government, and is one of the only tall ships sailing the globe. It's stopping by Baltimore from March 2 through March 5.

This will be the BAP Union's only stop on the East Coast, besides Miami, according to the ship's Instagram.

The ship is a four-masted barque (a type of sailing ship) that was commissioned in 2016 as Peru's naval training ship. It's 115 feet long, 53.5 feet tall, and sails at the speed of 12 knots.

With 225 officers and trainees onboard, it features symbols of Incan culture - most notably an image of the Incan emperor ("Sapa Inca") Tupac Yupanqui - and a bronze figurehead made by Peruvian sculptor Pilar Martinez Woodman.

It will pass Fort McHenry at 9 a.m. and berth at the Inner Harbor at 11 a.m.

The ship will be open to the public, for free, at the following times:

-March 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-March 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-March 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The BAP Union has been sailing the globe as part of a 10-month tour, and is set to return to Peru in April.