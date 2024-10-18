Check out OktoBEARfest this weekend!

BALTIMORE, Md — It's the perfect fall weekend to hang out at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

It just so happens OktoBEARfest, presented by CFG Bank, is this weekend!

It's the 12th year for the area's largest fall beer and live music festival.

There's an unlimited sampling of more than 80 seasonal beers and hard seltzers, local food vendors, craft artisans, and special encounters with the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

And if you attend this year you get a stainless steel souvenir tasting cup, eliminating single-use plastic cups. It's all part of the Zoo's sustainability plan, 100% of the beer and seltzer product packaging will be reused, recycled, or composted.

All the event information, including times, ticket prices, and a VIP experience is available at Marylandzoo.org/events

If you have an old cell phone or small electronic device lying around and are willing to donate it, you can skip the line, a $20 donation to the Zoo will also help when it comes to skipping the line.

Collecting these devices helps animal habitats. Electronic devices contain materials extracted through destructive mining practices that directly affect chimpanzees, gorillas, okapi, elephants, and other wildlife from the Congo Basin of Africa. Recovering these minerals from used devices lessens the demand and impacts of mineral mining preventing further wildlife habitat destruction.