Rams Head Live, a staple of Baltimore's music and entertainment scene is leaving

BALTIMORE — A staple of Baltimore's music and entertainment scene is leaving.

Rams Head Live has made its home near downtown's Inner Harbor since 2004.

Power Plant Live!, who leases out space to Rams Head, confirmed their departure Thursday.

“The tenant has notified us that they are leaving, but we are pleased to announce that the venue will remain a major part of the Baltimore music scene for years to come."

Power Plant didn't reveal who would be moving into the Rams Head venue, but said it would be undergoing enhancements before being rented out again.

"The venue will temporarily close while it undergoes enhancements and will continue to be an exciting home for live music, festivals, events, and parties in downtown Baltimore when it reopens,” Power Plant said in a statement to WMAR-2 News.

No official close date's been announced, although concerts are scheduled until November 15.

Rams Head hasn't responded for comment. It's unclear whether they're planning to close or relocate.

They do currently operate another facility in Annapolis.

