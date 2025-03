BALTIMORE — Are you "going the distance" for some fun music?

Well, now you can get a dose of old-school sarcasm and extra-dry humor this fall, when Cake comes to Pier Six Pavilion.

Tickets are now on sale for the weekend show, which will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

(And, the day before, the band will perform at Oceans Calling festivalin Ocean City.)

Prices start at $67 for the lawn seats.