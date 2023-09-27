Bruce Springsteen to make up Camden Yards concert in 2024

BALTIMORE — Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining shows for 2023.
In a statement the Boss said the decision was based off doctor's advice, as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
The condition forced the rocker to cancel his concert earlier this month at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
That date and others will be rescheduled sometime in 2024.
Specific make-up dates are expected to be announced as early as next week.
Any ticket holders unable to attend the new date will have 30 days to request a refund.
(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023