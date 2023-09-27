Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen to make up Camden Yards concert in 2024

Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining shows for 2023.

In a statement the Boss said the decision was based off doctor's advice, as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The condition forced the rocker to cancel his concert earlier this month at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

RELATED:Bruce Springsteen postpones Camden Yards concert due to health concerns

That date and others will be rescheduled sometime in 2024.

Specific make-up dates are expected to be announced as early as next week.

Any ticket holders unable to attend the new date will have 30 days to request a refund.

