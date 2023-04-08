Bruce Springsteen takes the stage at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — It was a big day in downtown Baltimore, with the Orioles kicking off the first home game, and Bruce Springsteen performing the first concert at the new CFG Bank Arena.

"It's my 129th Bruce Springsteen concert, the fourth of this tour,” said one excited fan.

Fans lined up early, eager to get in the door and up close to this rock and roll hall of famer.

"Total travel time transit 46 hours,” said Lucille Borger, who traveled to Baltimore from the other side of the world.

She's Australian and this is her sixth time seeing Springsteen in concert, but first time overseas.

"People have been asking what's my favorite song and I said in a 50 year career you can't just pick one, it depends on your mood, your stage in life,” said Borger.

It's a common theme among some fans, feeling the nostalgia of Springsteen.

"I’m here with my same date from the Madison Square Gardens show in 1978,” said Helen Dunne.

A little over 40 years later they're still together and have seen 10 of Springsteen’s shows.

"I’m not as many as some, some are way over 100. But I’m probably about 50 times seeing him,” said Jim Gotsch, who is a long time fan.

For one fan "The Boss" has taken him around the world for a rocking good time.

Gotsch says, "This shirt is from 20 years ago, so 2003 when I went to Europe I saw him twice in Europe, once in Milan, Italy and once in Vienna, Austria.”

Whether it's for a romantic night out or another concert on the map, these fans have a shared love for this icon.

Saturday night, the Eagles will perform here at the CFG Bank Arena.