Bruce Springsteen announces new date for Camden Yards concert

BALTIMORE — We now have a new date of when Bruce Springsteen will take over Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mark your calendars down for September 13, 2024.

The Boss previously postponed all remaining concerts for 2023, including one scheduled for earlier this month in Baltimore.

Springsteen is continuing to recover from peptic ulcer disease, which forced the cancellations.

Any ticket holders unable to attend the new date will have 30 days to request a refund.