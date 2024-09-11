Boo, hon! Ghost tours coming to Hampden

BALTIMORE — Is Hampden haunted?

A new event certainly seems to think so.

The neighborhood is launching "Ghost Tours of Hampden" this fall, just in time for Halloween.

The city has long featured ghost tours in Fells Point - a neighborhood considerably older than Hampden - as well as in Mt. Vernon.

Hampden Village Merchants Association says the tours - which will be 60-90 minutes long, and for ages 21 and older only! - will take place at 7 p.m. Thursdays throughout October.

"Experienced and costumed ghost tour guides" will offer "historic and spooky stories, facts, and encounters along the way."

There'll also be refreshments at Golden West Cafe, a Ghost Hunter demo at Cotton Duck Title Co., and cocktails at The Bluebird Cocktail Room.

Tickets are $25, and spooky merchandise is already available.

For more information, check out hampdenmerchants.com/ghosttour .