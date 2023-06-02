Black-owned self-care company opens second store in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The ribbon is cut and it's official, a Baltimore-based, Black-owned self-care company is expanding.

Today, Harp Vision opened their second store.

It's inside the Pennsylvania Avenue Market in Upton.

They sell plant-based items like soap, body scrubs and skin cream.

Tyron and April Harper run the shop.

They say their success is crazy, as it's a passion project for them.

"We both suffer from chronic pain, and it started out as something for us to help ourselves manage pain, and it started going to other people, and other people were able to say 'hey, I need help,' and we were able to help them manage their pain through self-care," Tyron said.

"We're going to bring joy, we're hoping to bring wellness, we're helping to bring self-care, and just pretty much encouragement to the community, just to encourage them to pull back and let them know that self-care isn't selfish,"April said.

Harp Vision's first shop is over in Lexington Market.

Tyron says the new shop is a semi-homecoming for him, as it's near where he grew up.