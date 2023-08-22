Baltimore Met Gala returns creating an experience through the elements

BALTIMORE — Organizers of the Baltimore Met Gala held a press conference on Tuesday to announce their second annual event happening this weekend.

This year’s theme to the Baltimore Met Gala are the elements being fire, earth, wind and water.

Organizers said the attire people wear to match the theme is just the start of what people who plan to attend can expect to see.

Lifting the profile of Baltimore city’s fashion, art, and culinary community. That’s part of the mission for organizers of the Baltimore Met Gala. They said this year for the second annual Baltimore Met Gala, it will embody an experience that can only be captured in person.

Inside the experience, in addition to attendees wearing elaborate attire, the theme , artists, designers, and culinary arts professionals will tell a story through the elements.

A fashion show highlighting the designers and models is another part of the experience.

Another part of the event is to raise funds for the Park Heights Renaissance organization. They want to raise $50,000 this year to donate to recipients of the George Mitchell Award, magnifying the talents that exists right in Baltimore.

City leaders like Council President Nick Mosby, and some of the Baltimore Met Gala organizers like LaRian Finney and Derrick Chase, talked about what people can expect .

“ We have over 10 designers, 140 models, 6 artists, and 10 culinary artists who will bring the best of Baltimore to this event,” Finney said.

In addition to raising funds during this Baltimore Met Gala experience, organizers will also recognize some of our city and state leaders during their community impact awards, honoring people like congressman Kweisi Mfume and Dr. Alvin Hathaway to name a few.

“ George Mitchell was a Baltimorean, graduated from Mervo, was a state champion wrestler, left Mervo went to Morgan State University, all in Baltimore. He created an organization right in Park Heights called the Langston Hughes Community Center and that Langston Hughes Community Center became a staple for transforming the lives of those who live in Baltimore,” Chase said.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said the city needs more events like this to highlight a positive narrative of the culture in Baltimore.

“ We do not do enough in our city to highlight the talent, to highlight the creativity, to highlight the personnel of Baltimoreans. Its exactly what the city needs to do, more importantly needs to do more of,” Mosby said.

The event will take place starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, to learn more about the Baltimore Met Gala and how to purchase tickets, click here.