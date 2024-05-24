Baltimore Floatilla is coming back to the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE, MD — It's almost time for theBaltimore Floatilla!

This will be the 7th year for the event happening Saturday, June 8th, from 8-10am at the Inner Harbor.

This year a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Fund, dedicated to supporting those impacted by the Key Bridge collapse.

“Now more than ever it’s important for those who love recreating on the Baltimore Harbor to come together to demonstrate our resilience, show our support for a clean and accessible Harbor, and give back to those most impacted by this tragedy,” said Adam Lindquist, vice president of Waterfront Partnership.

The Floatilla comes right before the inaugural Harbor Splash event.

The events are part of Waterfront Partnerships Healthy Harbor Initiative, showing the progress made to restore the health of the Inner Harbor waters while promoting it as a recreational resource for the community.

This year, in collaboration with Rivers are Life, Baltimore City Recreations and Parks, and Ultimate Watersports participants will enjoy Baltimore-based band Cara Kelly & the Tell Tale performing live from a floating stage aboard Mr. Trash Wheel.

“We invite all participants to show their love of Maryland, whether that means wearing your favorite Ravens or Orioles jersey, flying the state flag from your vessel, or showing your love of Mr. Trash Wheel,” said Lindquist.

Registration for the Baltimore Floatilla is open here until Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Money from the Baltimore Floatilla supports Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, which restores and protects Baltimore’s Inner Harbor through projects like the Trash Wheel Family, oyster plantings, environmental education, and other projects.