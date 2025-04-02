April showers bring the Flower Mart back to Baltimore in May!

MOUNT VERNON PLACE, Baltimore — Mark your calendars for May 2-3, 2025!

The beloved tradition of Flower Mart returns to the historical Mount Vernon Place.

The Flower Mart was first held in 1911 as part of a movement to beautify urban living.

Over a century later, it continues to use flowers to make Baltimore more beautiful.

This year's festival will have nearly 70 vendors showcasing flowers, plants, and local crafts, and as always, there will be great food and entertainment.

For the full lineup of performers, vendors, workshops, and additional updates, visit:

Mount Vernon Place Flower Mart .