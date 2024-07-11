Anglers from all over the nation gear up for White Marlin Open in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — It's that time of year again in Ocean City.

Anglers from all over the nation are gearing up for the 51st annual White Marlin Open.

The event has drawn the likes of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

It's a competition to see who catches record-breaking white and blue marlin, tuna, swordfish, and even dolphin.

Last year $10.5 million in prize money was awarded.

Local food pantries benefit from the tournament as well, because some anglers end up donating their fish to the hungry.

The 2024 tournament takes place August 5 through 9.

Marlin Fest will also be held each day between 11am and 9pm, giving families an up close look at ships making their way into Harbour Island with their fresh catches.

