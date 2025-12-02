A round-up of tree lightings around the area

Feeling the holiday spirit? Check out these local tree lighting ceremonies.
December 2
- Mayor Brandon Scott is hosting a tree lighting outside City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Performances include American Idol contestant and Baltimore native Gabby Samone. There will also be free coats and toys distributed.
December 3
- Carroll County is hosting its holiday lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. outside the county government building on Center Street in Westminster. Come say hi to Santa who will arrive by firetruck!
- The Glen Burnie Town Center off Crain Highway is hosting its tree lighting. There will be free ice skating from 5:30-6:30 p.m., a visit from Santa, live music and a holiday marketplace.
December 4
- The Monument Lighting at Mt. Vernon will have caroling, food, warm drinks and fireworks. There will be a number of live performances including the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Morgan State University choir, and the Peabody Brass ensemble. The festivities start at 5 p.m.
- Honeygo Village in Perry Hall will host its Christmas tree lighting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to come out and take "elfies" with Santa and his helpers.
December 5
- Havre de Grace is hosting its Holly Jolly Parade beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting with Santa and the mayor. That will take place at the intersection of Washington, St. John and Green streets.
- Towson is holding its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue.
- Old Ellicott City is hosting Midnight Madness beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tiber Park with a tree lighting. Shops will have specials, sidewalk sales, festive drinks and food.