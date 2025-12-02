A round-up of tree lightings around the area

Feeling the holiday spirit? Check out these local tree lighting ceremonies. December 2 Mayor Brandon Scott is hosting a tree lighting outside City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Performances include American Idol contestant and Baltimore native Gabby Samone. There will also be free coats and toys distributed. December 3

Carroll County is hosting its holiday lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. outside the county government building on Center Street in Westminster. Come say hi to Santa who will arrive by firetruck!

The Glen Burnie Town Center off Crain Highway is hosting its tree lighting. There will be free ice skating from 5:30-6:30 p.m., a visit from Santa, live music and a holiday marketplace. December 4

The Monument Lighting at Mt. Vernon will have caroling, food, warm drinks and fireworks. There will be a number of live performances including the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Morgan State University choir, and the Peabody Brass ensemble. The festivities start at 5 p.m.

Honeygo Village in Perry Hall will host its Christmas tree lighting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to come out and take "elfies" with Santa and his helpers. December 5

Havre de Grace is hosting its Holly Jolly Parade beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting with Santa and the mayor. That will take place at the intersection of Washington, St. John and Green streets.

Towson is holding its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue.

Old Ellicott City is hosting Midnight Madness beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tiber Park with a tree lighting. Shops will have specials, sidewalk sales, festive drinks and food.

