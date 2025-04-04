Watch Now
A little bit of Scottish tradition is arriving in Baltimore, for a limited time, this Fall

Courtesy: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
BALTIMORE, Md — This Fall, the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center's M&T Bank Exchange will transport you to another culture.

The new musical Ceilidh, pronounced KAY-lee for those wanting to get it right, is making its North American premiere in Baltimore.

Ceilidh is a musical about family, legacy, the enduring power of stories, and having a good time!

It will be hard to stay in your seats for this one!

"The first time I went to a Ceilidh in Glasgow I wept, I howled with laughter, I danced so hard I was almost sick. Making Ceilidh is quite literally the most fun I've ever had,” said director and choreographer Sam Pinkleton. “It's a giddy joy to live inside the collision of Scott and Claire's rich, raw, original theatrical world with centuries-old Scottish music and dance traditions. It's a theatrical experience that has made me reconnect with the thing I love most about theater in the first place - the simple, unshakeable act of gathering with a group of strangers."

Video Courtesy of Paul Maguire

Ceilidh musical makes North America premiere in Baltimore

“Supporting a show that is a combination of my country's community culture, and a great yarn to boot is a no-brainer,” said producer Alan Cumming. “To one and all, I say come to Ceilidh. You'll be swept off your feet!"

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on May 13, 2025.

