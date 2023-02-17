Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

2023 Moonrise Festival lineup revealed

moonrise.jpg
Moonrise Festival
moonrise.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 09:09:16-05

BALTIMORE — Before you know it the 2023 Moonrise Festival will be taking over Pimlico Race Course.

This year's lineup was just released and features more than 30 bands.

Some of the live performances include Rossy, ISOxo, and Louis the Child.

The two-day event goes down the weekend of August 12.

Last year the festival made its return to Pimlico following a three-year hiatus, after powerhouse promoters Insomniac and Club Glow acquired a majority stake.

Since its 2014 inception, Moonrise has become Baltimore’s longest running electronic music festival attracting some 35,000 people each year from all over the East Coast.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices