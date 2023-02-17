2023 Moonrise Festival lineup revealed

BALTIMORE — Before you know it the 2023 Moonrise Festival will be taking over Pimlico Race Course.

This year's lineup was just released and features more than 30 bands.

Some of the live performances include Rossy, ISOxo, and Louis the Child.

The two-day event goes down the weekend of August 12.

Last year the festival made its return to Pimlico following a three-year hiatus, after powerhouse promoters Insomniac and Club Glow acquired a majority stake.

Since its 2014 inception, Moonrise has become Baltimore’s longest running electronic music festival attracting some 35,000 people each year from all over the East Coast.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.