Moonrise Festival returns to Pimlico Race Course this summer

BALTIMORE — After a three-year hiatus, the Moonrise Festival will make it's return this summer to Pimlico Race Course.

The news comes after powerhouse promoters Insomniac and Club Glow announced their acquisition of a majority stake in the festival.

“We couldn’t be more excited to further establish roots in Baltimore,” said Glow President & CEO Pete Kalamoutsos. “Moonrise Festival is so special to dance music on the east coast and I can’t wait to take the whole festival experience to the next level with Pasquale Rotella and the Insomniac family."

Since its 2014 inception, Moonrise has become Baltimore’s longest running electronic music festival attracting some 35,000 people each year from all over the East Coast.

This year's two-day event will take place August 6 and 7, with tickets going on sale this Friday at noon. Lineup details will be announced in the coming weeks.