ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A wall of ceramic tiles outside Clay Ground studio and gallery on Old Columbia Pike in Old Ellicott City celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary and the values of American democracy.

The display, unveiled Friday, is a collaboration between Clay Ground and Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

"I thought of this project of asking the community to come and make tiles, ceramic tiles of what democracy means to them, I wanted them to know they had a voice, don't be frustrated, we all are part of this government and we are in control," Ellen Koplow said.

Ceramic tile wall in Old Ellicott City celebrates 250 years of American democracy Ceramic tile wall celebrates 250 years of American democracy

More than 70 tiles were painted by community members ahead of the anniversary. Clay Ground continues to invite more people to add to the wall, with each piece of art carrying a unique meaning.

"Every tile in its own way reflects not only individuality but a different aspect of the law, I mean there are tiles about voting, tiles about freedom, rights, the importance of protests," Koplow said.

The display also serves a purpose aligned with the First Amendment. Ellen Hornstein with Lawyers Defending American Democracy says her organization was happy to collaborate with Clay Ground, using art as a way to continue to defend the Constitution and its values.

"This particular initiative in the moment is more personal it's intended to again connect with the community, connect with lawyers and help both members of the community and attorneys make their voices heard," Hornstein said.

Koplow says she hopes people who walk past the display understand how important they are to America's democracy.

"The idea is stop and think about what democracy means that is what we want, don't take it for granted, we all have to understand how important it is and how important our vote is to make sure that we are governed the way we want to be governed," Koplow said.

"You have a voice, I think that is the most important, expertise your voice and vote," Koplow said.

If you would like to add your own art to the wall, you can visit Clay Ground Studio and Gallery during their hours of operation:

Tuesday-Saturday 11am-6pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

The display on the side of Clay Ground will remain up until the midterms in November.

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