America 250: Towson University's month-long Summer at the Center festival explores history through the arts

TOWSON, Md. — In honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Towson University is inviting audiences to explore the American story through its Summer at the Center Arts Festival.

The festival looks at the struggles and triumphs of those who have fought for freedom, equality, and self-expression, celebrating the diverse voices that have helped shape the national identity.

"We were able to utilize that theme (America 250) to look more broadly at who Americans really are, the American body, the American artist, the American musician, the American actor," said Regina Carlow, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication.

The festival kicked off with "1776: The Musical," a reimagined production featuring an all-woman and nonbinary cast of local actors, Towson faculty, students, and alumni.

"It's an interesting way to look at the history of how our country was formed and you kind of wonder, would we be in the same place if we had women making decisions way back then," Carlow said.

Carlow said productions like these give students theater experience alongside industry professionals.

"It's a great opportunity. It's all a dean could ever ask for," Carlow said.

The festival also includes a performance with the Maryland Opera and a tribute to Broadway's history in America.

"We end our show with American Broadway and some of it's old school, but some of it's a new take on the role that immigrants played in shaping the Broadway repertoire," Carlow said.

Two new exhibits are also on display at the center. "People Get Ready" is a collection of posters spanning the last century.

"It tells the whole story of different types of music, different types of artists that came through Baltimore," Carlow said.

The exhibit showcases the legacy of Black American music and its deep connection to civil rights.

Another exhibition, "Vital Beauty," explores the experience of being Black in America and how history imprints itself on the body.

Vincent Thomas, a professor of dance at Towson University, said art plays a powerful role in that exploration.

"Art is alive and it awakens the senses, the mind, the body, the spirit, the soul. And it helps to also activate an alertness in ourselves and in our social consciousness," Thomas said.

Thomas choreographed one of the festival's productions, called "Love and Trouble," which is inspired by Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.

"This good trouble work really aligns quite well with that, especially when I think about the freedom of speech and the freedom of assembly," Thomas said.

In the performance, Thomas and his company VTDance, explores human connection through movement.

"This work honors everyone's entry point and their understanding of history and their ability to create and write history for those coming after," Thomas said.

Thomas said he hopes audiences will walk away with a sense of hope and action.

"There's an urgency around living and being in a more hopeful community, a more hopeful world," Thomas said.

The month-long festival runs through July 11 and features performances, film screenings, and community events. Many of the programs are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events is available on Towson University's website.