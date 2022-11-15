'The WMAR Vault' on Baltimore streaming

WMAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary and, as we celebrate, we want to share the history of WMAR and Baltimore, with you through 'The WMAR Vault'.

'The WMAR Vault' is a half-hour show, produced by WMAR and hosted by Jamie Costello, that takes you back in time.

The show premieres Wednesday November 16, 2022.

We'll bring you some documentaries produced by journalists at WMAR decades ago, there will be old news stories and former WMAR employees that will transport you back in time.

The show streams Wednesdays at 9pm and again at 10:30am and 2pm Thursdays. There are a few ways to watch 'The WMAR Vault'. You can find it on any of WMAR's streaming platforms: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android TV. It will also stream at www.wmar2news.com/live.

Viewers will also get a look back at Baltimore sports with some classic games hosted by Shawn Stepner.

There's already a bit of 'The WMAR Vault' on YouTube. Check our playlist and relive a bit of Baltimore's history.