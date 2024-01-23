The return of Monday Night Football a huge success on WMAR

BALTIMORE, MD — Since ABC’s return to Monday Night Football in 2020 WMAR has been proud to bring you games throughout the season.

The return of football started slow, with just three games, but in the 2023-2024 season, Monday Night Football returned to every Monday night on WMAR.

Baltimore football fans turned out in great numbers to watch the return of MNF on WMAR.

The return of Monday Night Football brought more playoff games, including the most watched game, according to Comscore, the Houston Texas vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Nearly 330,000 households tuned into WMAR on Saturday January 20th to watch the Ravens beat the Texans sending them to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.



Monday Night Football on WMAR will be back next season!

WMAR captured over 1.1 million impressions throughout the whole MNF season

Source for WMAR data Comscore HH 2023-2024 HH dailies.