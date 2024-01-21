Ravens beat Texans in divisional, will host AFC Championship game for first time since 1971

BALTIMORE — It was electric at the Bank on Saturday as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Houston Texans to begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, and Tylan Wallace were inactive for this game.

Both defenses showed up early, only allowing 3 points for each team in the 1st quarter.

But the Ravens found the end zone first with a Lamar Jackson pass to Nelson Agholor, his first in the postseason in his career.

The Texans would get their first touchdown with a 67-yard punt return from Steven Sims, making the game 10-7.

Tie game at half, the Ravens would get the ball first, driving down the field and capping it off with a 15-yard touchdown run, making the game 17-10.

Pre-snap penalties hurt the Texans for the majority of the game, giving up a neutral zone infraction to put the Ravens even further in striking distance to start the 4th quarter.

The penalty led to a 15-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to give the Ravens a 14-point lead.

After forcing another 3-and-out, Baltimore would go down the field again and score off an 8-yard run from Lamar Jackson, making the game 31-10.

The Ravens would go on to force another 3-and-out and hold the Texans scoreless in the 2nd half.

After a couple of first downs and a Justin Tucker field goal to make it 34-10, the Ravens would officially secure the win and punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game.

They now wait for the results of the Chiefs/Bills game to figure out who will be coming to Baltimore.

This will be the first championship game in Baltimore since 1971.