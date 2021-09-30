What's new at the Maryland Zoo? Fun events planned for Fall!

BALTIMORE — Fall festivities are underway at The Maryland Zoo and there is a lot of fun to be had for your whole family!

Zoo Boo takes place on Halloween and will allow zoo visitors the opportunity to trick or treat around some of the most popular exhibits. "We have some entertainers this year and are bringing back our hay maze this year. There will be some crafts for the kids, and a bunch of food and artist vendors. It's a great time for the family and is free with general zoo admission," Colleen Burk, the Director of Festivals and Event Revenue at The Maryland Zoo, said.

Truck For Tots is also coming up on October 10 and will give you an up close look at BGE's most energy efficient vehicles. The zoo is also gearing up for one of its most popular events, Octobearfest, which will be held on October 23 and October 24. The event will feature live music, German inspired food and a large sampling of seasonal beers. Several local breweries will participate, including Flying Dog and Monument. Brewers Art will also be in attendance to feature its new PGF IPA that supports endangered Panamanian Golden Frogs. Zoo Lights, the annual display, will begin on November 19.

For more information on upcoming events at The Maryland Zoo, click here.

