Wind Advisories in Place Today

BALTIMORE — Winds increase today as a reinforcing clipper system moves through during the afternoon. Wind gusts may clock in around 50 mph at times. Wind Advisories go into effect from noon - 7 PM for the entire area. A stray flurry or two can't be ruled out near the Mason Dixon line as the frontal boundary moves in midday. High temperatures will be cooler than recent days, only reaching the 40s this afternoon. The combination of low relative humidity values, strong gusty winds, and dry fuels may lead to increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning of any kind is highly discouraged as fire could easily spread. Winds will relax tonight with overnight lows will be very cold, in the teens and low-20s. There will be ample sunshine on Sunday with highs below normal, in the upper-30s and low-40s. Mostly sunny skies are in store for President's Day with above normal temperatures. The warming trend continues through mid-week with rain showers possible Tuesday into Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered rain and snow showers before 3pm, then scattered sprinkles between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Rain. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.