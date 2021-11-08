Who likes the 70s?

WMAR

Normally, in early November we are wearing our jackets in and out of the car with temperatures barely at 60 degrees. But not for Monday! As you celebrate National Cappuccino Day in will start out seasonal (aka cold, in the upper 30s), but by the afternoon we are at 67 degrees! Kids will be enjoying riding their bike after school outside!

Temps get even warmer Tuesday with ample sun. Wednesday a cold front moves through, but you can hardly tell considering it's dry and still keeps us above normal. There is a stronger front that pushes through Friday night and another one Saturday night. They will drop temps below average and increase the wind, making it feel much cooler.

If leaves are all over your yard, the best time to rake them up will be before the strong cold fronts arrive.