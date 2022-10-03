Wet and windy weather continue

BALTIMORE — The gloomy weather follows us into the work week as the remnants of Ian spark a new coastal system. It will bring in some rain showers over the first half of the work week with cooler air as well. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s for our highs. The next few days will clear out and warm up before another cold front ushers in colder Canadian air for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog between 1am and 2am. Low around 48. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64.