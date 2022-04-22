Welcoming a Warm Weekend

Closing out the work week on a dry note which leads into a dry and warm weekend for us. Tonight, some clouds do linger over us but no there is no threat of rain. Temperatures will linger in the low 50s and upper 40s throughout the overnight hours. Saturday will be right around our average for the month with temperatures hanging in the upper 60s for most of us. Sunday is the real treat where thanks to some extra sunshine and warm southerly winds we start to flirt with that 80 degree mark in Baltimore with other areas hanging around the upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase as we wrap up the weekend as the next weather maker moves in for the next work week.

Stick with us for more!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east after midnight.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

