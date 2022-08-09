National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Maryland

SMITH ISLAND, Md. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Somerset County last week.

It began when a tornadic waterspout touched down in the Chesapeake Bay near Smith Island on Thursday night. That moved ashore and tracked across the western and northern portion of Smith Island.

The tornado carried with it estimated winds of 110 miles per hour and was on the ground in Smith Island for just seven minutes.

At least one person was injured and multiple structures were damaged including a bed and breakfast.