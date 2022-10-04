You can really feel the chill in the air

A coastal system offshore is allowing low-level cloud cover and scattered rain showers to linger throughout the day. Over the past 3 days, between 1-2.50" of rain was measured across central Maryland. Since October 1st, 2.02" of rain was measured at the BWI Airport. The average amount of rain for the entire month of October at BWI is 3.94".

Additionally, 1-2" of rain is expected across the area through Wednesday afternoon. Northeast MD could see the most persistent precipitation. Localized amounts could be a bit higher along the Eastern Shore.

Once again, high temperatures will struggle to hit the mid-50s this afternoon. We have an opportunity to tie or even break our record coldest high temperature today of 54° that was set back in 2010. This is thanks to a lack of sunshine and a chilly northerly breeze! Wind gusts between 25-30 mph are possible today.

Grab the umbrella and wear the extra layers underneath your rain jacket today! You won't be needing the sunglasses today, BUT you will need to bring them out Thursday and Friday as sunshine returns!

